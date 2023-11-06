On Sunday evening, the Dallas Cowboys dropped to 5-3 on the 2023 season with a frustrating road loss at the hands of their NFC East rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles. Dallas had several chances to win this game, including a last-play prayer to CeeDee Lamb that was caught short of the end zone, but ultimately, the Eagles cashed in on several Cowboys mistakes and pushed their own record to 8-1 in the process.

After the game, FS1 sports analyst and noted Cowboys fanatic Skip Bayless took to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, to express his frustration at the game, which Dallas lost by a final score of 28-23.

“WE HAD ‘EM!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” wrote Bayless. “AND WE SELF-DESTRUCTED.”
Skip Bayless also shared his opinion that despite the result of the game as well as the respective records of the two teams, he believes that in a losing effort, Dallas still showed that they are a better team than the Eagles.
“It was just Philly's day,” wrote Bayless. “Got every break on 3 fumbles and 3 huge calls. But Dallas proved it's the better team.”
RECOMMENDED
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni and wide receiver AJ Brown
AJ Brown makes Eagles receiving history in Week 9 Cowboys clash

Poch de la Rosa ·

Jalen Hurts tied Cam Newton insane feat as he was torching Dak Prescott during the Eagles vs Cowboys matchup
Eagles' Jalen Hurts cements status as the ultimate dual-threat QB with Cam Newton-like feat

Jay Postrado ·

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni and QB Jalen Hurts
Jalen Hurts limps off to locker room after scary Micah Parsons hit

Benedetto Vitale ·

The Cowboys got deep into Eagles' territory several times in the fourth quarter. On one of those chances, Dak Prescott threw what appeared at first glance to be a touchdown pass on fourth down but ultimately ended up being ruled short of the goal line. Then, on the final drive, Dallas benefited from several calls against the Eagles' defense before relinquishing a sack, pushing them further away from the end zone and draining precious seconds from the clock.
The Cowboys will next take the field against the New York Giants on November 12.