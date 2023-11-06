FS1 sports analyst Skip Bayless was not a happy camper after the Dallas Cowboys lost to the Philadelphia Eagles.

On Sunday evening, the Dallas Cowboys dropped to 5-3 on the 2023 season with a frustrating road loss at the hands of their NFC East rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles. Dallas had several chances to win this game, including a last-play prayer to CeeDee Lamb that was caught short of the end zone, but ultimately, the Eagles cashed in on several Cowboys mistakes and pushed their own record to 8-1 in the process.

After the game, FS1 sports analyst and noted Cowboys fanatic Skip Bayless took to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, to express his frustration at the game, which Dallas lost by a final score of 28-23.

“WE HAD ‘EM!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” wrote Bayless. “AND WE SELF-DESTRUCTED.”

Skip Bayless also shared his opinion that despite the result of the game as well as the respective records of the two teams, he believes that in a losing effort, Dallas still showed that they are a better team than the Eagles.

“It was just Philly's day,” wrote Bayless. “Got every break on 3 fumbles and 3 huge calls. But Dallas proved it's the better team.”

The Cowboys got deep into Eagles' territory several times in the fourth quarter. On one of those chances, Dak Prescott threw what appeared at first glance to be a touchdown pass on fourth down but ultimately ended up being ruled short of the goal line. Then, on the final drive, Dallas benefited from several calls against the Eagles' defense before relinquishing a sack, pushing them further away from the end zone and draining precious seconds from the clock.

The Cowboys will next take the field against the New York Giants on November 12.