Two diehard Philadelphia Eagles fans had their wedding at the tailgate ahead of the Week 9 showdown against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Philadelphia Eagles are set to take on the Dallas Cowboys in a highly anticipated NFC East showdown. This is an incredibly important matchup for both teams.

However, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, is a much more important and exciting day for one Philadelphia-based couple. They decided to get married right before the Eagles-Cowboys game during the tailgate.

Instead of wearing the classic tuxedos and dresses, everyone involved repped Eagles gear during the wedding. They had everything a regular wedding ceremony has but it was completely Eagles-themed.

These Eagles fans really had their WEDDING at today's tailgate

I mean, this couple so big of Eagles fans they even wished Jason Kelce a happy birthday on their wedding banner. If you needed proof that Philly fans are built different, then look no further.

Philadelphia sports fans are arguably the most passionate sports fans in America. Their known to get rowdy and they're not shy to let the team know when they're displeased either. Whether it's the Eagles, 76ers, Phillies, or Flyers, Philadelphia fans are some of the most passionate people you'll meet.

So, it can't be a complete shock to see two people get married at the tailgate. And who knows? Maybe this marriage brings Philly luck against Dallas on Sunday.

This is a pivotal matchup for both teams. Winning this contest has massive connotations, as the winner has improved odds to secure first place in the NFC East. Let's just hope this marriage between Rob and Brooke Rittner helps the Eagles secure that win. How many “fly Eagles, fly” do you think they said during the wedding?