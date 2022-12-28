By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Terrell Owens reportedly contacted Jerry Jones in hopes of receiving a Dallas Cowboys tryout, per Aaron Wilson of si.com. Owens, a 49-year old former wide receiver, is reportedly in tremendous physical condition. Owens’ agent Gregory D.L Daniel, Esq. commented on the Hall of Famer’s desire to return to the league.

“We’ve been in constant communication with Jerry Jones’ office over the last few days about the possibility of him returning to the Cowboys,” Owens’ agent said.

It will be interesting to see if Jerry Jones opts to give Terrell Owens a chance. The Cowboys are in the midst of a playoff run but could be open to signing Owens to the practice squad.

“Terrell is ready to contribute and play any role, big or small. He’s in outstanding shape,” Daniel continued. “He looks no different than he did years ago. I watched him running routes full-speed with DeSean (Jackson) and he looked great. He didn’t drop a pass. He most recently ran a 4.5 40-yard dash, which was his warm-up. He’s a legend. We want to make history and see him break these records. If anybody can do it, it’s him. His three Ds are desire, dedication and discipline. He embodies that every day, even running hills at 3 a.m. on Christmas morning.”

Terrell Owens was reportedly attempting an NFL return in 2021. So this isn’t the first time that rumors have surfaced in regards to an Owens’ NFL comeback. Nevertheless, we will provide updates on this story as they are made available.