By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doubled down on his recent comments that Odell Beckham Jr. won’t be joining his team this 2022 season. However, 2023 is a different matter.

Jones hinted as much following their 40-34 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday. He noted that while he can no longer see Beckham joining them and making an impact during the playoffs, it doesn’t mean they are no longer interested in signing him after this campaign.

“It’s not realistic to think about having him in a meaningful way for the playoffs. Now, that’s not dismissing the future,” Jones said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic.

There were high expectations that Odell Beckham Jr. would be signing with a team after his visits with the Cowboys, New York Giants and Buffalo Bills. However, after concerns about his health status surfaced, the interest in him seemingly faded as well.

For what it’s worth, Jerry Jones said before that OBJ would be signing with them with the hopes of suiting up in the playoffs. Unfortunately, it looks like the negotiations between the two sides didn’t pan out–though no official details have been revealed.

Fans will have to wait for now to see if the Cowboys will have any interest in Beckham during the offseason to pair him up with quarterback Dak Prescott. The veteran wideout wants to join a contender, so perhaps a strong showing in the playoffs or a Super Bowl title for Dallas would be a huge factor in his decision.