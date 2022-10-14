The reason why there’s no need to be concerned about Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb’s hip injury vs. Eagles

CeeDee Lamb was a surprise addition to the Dallas Cowboys’ final injury report ahead of their Week 6 road game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Lamb took part in the Cowboys’ scheduled practice sessions on both Wednesday and Thursday but was held out on Friday. The third-year wide receiver has been listed as questionable for Week 6 due to a hip injury.

However, there is not much concern from within the Cowboys organization regarding Lamb’s hip ailment.

During an appearance on 105.3 The Fan on Friday, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones explained why Lamb was sidelined from the team’s final practice session ahead of Week 6, as he provided a bit of optimism for the wideout’s availability against the Eagles.

“He’s just working through a couple things there,” Jones said. “Just felt like it was best for him not to practice today.

“We feel like he will get all that sorted out for the game.”

Last week, a groin injury prevented Lamb from being a full participant in practice ahead of the Cowboys’ Week 5 clash with the Los Angeles Rams. In the end, he was cleared to play against the reigning Super Bowl champions, and he featured in 93 percent of snaps in the contest.

The Cowboys head into Week 6 with an eye on moving into first place in the NFC East.