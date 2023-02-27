The Dallas Cowboys have a big decision to make this offseason regarding running back Tony Pollard.

Without a doubt, Pollard was the best option on the ground in the 2022 NFL season for the Cowboys, who have seen a big dip in the effectiveness of former bellcow running back Ezekiel Elliott. But Pollard is also a free agent, so the Cowboys will have to decide whether to offer him a large extension deal or use the franchise tag on the tailback. What they don’t certainly want to happen is to lose Tony Pollard, so at the very least, the Cowboys might really have to use their franchise tag option.

Via Todd Archer of ESPN:

“Stephen Jones wouldn’t get into the Cowboys’ upcoming decisions regarding Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard, but said of the franchise tag, “We’re not afraid of the tag. End of the day we’ll probably use it again this year.” Pollard is prime candidate at a cost of $10.1 million.”

Tony Pollard led the Cowboys in the 2022 NFL season with 1,008 rushing yards to go with nine touchdowns on 193 carries. Elliott still led the team in rushing touchdowns with 12 and in carries with 231, but Pollard was the more efficient running back, converting his touches into an average of 5.2 yards per carry to only 3.8 for Elliott.

The Cowboys seem to keep the pair of Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott in 2023, but we’ll just have to see how they will make that happen, especially with the latter carrying a big cap hit of $16.72 million in 2023 and already showing signs of decline.