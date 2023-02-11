The Dallas Cowboys have a lot of big decisions to make this offseason after watching their 2022 campaign come to a conclusion earlier than they would have hoped in the Divisional Round of the playoffs. One player whose status with the team is up in the air heading into the offseason is running back Tony Pollard, and it’s clear Dallas has a huge decision to make with Pollard on their hands.

Pollard put together the best season of his career in 2022 (193 CAR, 1007 YDS, 9 TD, 39 REC, 371 YDS, 3 TD) and formed an effective duo alongside Ezekiel Elliott for much of the season. Pollard is set for free agency this offseason, and after vastly out-producing Elliott for much of the season, it’s clear he’s in for a big payday. It remains unknown if that payday will come from Dallas, but it looks like they may consider placing the franchise tag on Pollard in order to keep him from leaving in free agency.

ESPN: The "sense" is that the #Cowboys will strongly consider franchise tagging RB Tony Pollard. And the #Raiders may do the same with RB Josh Jacobs#Giants and RB Saquon Barkley may reach a long-term deal that pays him above the tag number, they already started working on that pic.twitter.com/MQUz6ZzM5E — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 11, 2023

Placing the franchise tag on Pollard would obviously be less than ideal, but it may have to be done to ensure that Pollard doesn’t leave for nothing in free agency. Chances are this would force the Cowboys to give more money to Pollard than they want to, while likely forcing them to move on from Elliott, who is also a free agent, in the process.

It seems increasingly likely that Pollard will be sticking around in Dallas moving forward one way or another, but the method by which the team retains Pollard will be worth watching, as it could have a big impact on their salary cap situation. The Cowboys need to get some more help on offense this offseason, but first, they may have to focus on keeping Pollard around in order to ensure they don’t lose one of their top contributors from 2022.