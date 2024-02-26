The Dallas Cowboys reportedly are not expected to use the franchise tag on running back Tony Pollard ahead of the March 5 deadline, meaning he will be a free agent if he does not come to a long-term agreement with the team.
Tony Pollard played on the franchise tag for the Cowboys in 2023, and did not have a great season coming off of an injury that he suffered in the playoffs during the 2022 season. If the Cowboys had used the franchise tag again on Pollard this offseason, he would be owed $12,109,200 for the 2024 season.
Instead, Pollard will be able to talk with other teams on March 11 regarding the framework of a contract, and will be able to officially sign as a free agent on March 13. It will be interesting to see what type of interest he receives on the market.
Pollard was a very strong running back for the Cowboys from 2019 through 2022 up until he suffered his injury in the playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers. He averaged over five yards per carry in three of those four seasons, according to Pro Football Reference. In 2023, Pollard rushed for 1,005 yards, but his yards per carry took a dip to four.
The team that signs Pollard will undoubtedly hope that he can return to his level of production from before 2023 and before his injury. It might be tough timing for Pollard, hitting the market coming off of a down year alongside many other running backs. It will be interesting to see what type of deal he gets and the team he signs with.