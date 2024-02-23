The Philadelphia Eagles saw their Super Bowl hopes go up in smoke with a disastrous second half collapse. As the Eagles look to return to their winning ways, Philadelphia could add a new backfield mate for Jalen Hurts.
If running back Tony Pollard were to leave the Dallas Cowboys, the Eagles have emerged as the favorites (+500) to sign him, via betonline.ag. The Chicago Bears and Tennessee Titans share identical +700 odds while the Baltimore Ravens and Denver Broncos both sit at +800. The Buffalo Bills and Houston Texans round out the top six at +1000.
With Ezekiel Elliot joining the New England Patriots, Pollard had an opportunity to lead the Cowboys' backfield. He managed to gain 1,005 yards and six touchdowns on the ground while adding another 311 yards through the air. While he broke 1,000 yards, the numbers are similar to Pollard's 2022 campaign. He saw 59 fewer touches and 16 fewer receptions yet still almost matched his 2023 total.
The Eagles relied on D'Andre Swift to carry the load in 2023, rushing for 1,049 yards and five touchdowns. However, he is due to hit free agency. Both runners put up similar numbers, meaning it could be a seamless fit in Philly. The Eagles have been known to use a running back by committee at times as well with players like Boston Scott and Kenneth Gainwell. Perhaps Pollard could lead a versatile rushing attack.
Quarterback Jalen Hurts will always be the lead rusher in Philadelphia as long as he is under center. But signing Tony Pollard would give the Eagles another play maker to work with while stealing one from the Cowboys.