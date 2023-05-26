The Dallas Cowboys preseason training is in full swing. Dak Prescott’s squad is getting much-needed practice reps as they start their organized team activities. But, no other news is larger in these camps than Tony Pollard’s injury recovery story.

Tony Pollard was seen in the walkthrough reps in the Cowboys’ practice session, per Todd Archer of ESPN. The 6-foot-running back for Dallas is on schedule with this sighting. He is expected to be ready in rejoining the team for their training camp. This has always been the plan for the Cowboys’ running back as he recovers from his injury.

Moreover, Cowboys Coach Mike Mike McCarthy confirmed that Tony Pollard has been participating in these OTA walk-throughs, per Jon Machota of The Athletic. On the other hand, his teammate Terence Steele is not quite on par with this recovery yet. Steele’s knee injury will take more time to heal before his re-entry to the Cowboys’ practice runs.

The Cowboys’ running back suffered his injury in the Divisional Round against the San Francisco 49ers. Pollard’s fibula broke while the first half was winding down to its last two minutes. A tackle by Niners’ Jimmie Ward caused Pollard to suffer the fibula injury. Tony Pollard’s postseason run ended there as he could not go back to his team.

Standing at 207 pounds, Tony Pollard is a huge help to the Cowboys’ offense. He gave Dallas 1,007 rushing yards which ranks 16th in the league. His nine touchdowns also rank tenth in the NFL. Pollard’s participation in the OTAs is a sign of a good recovery and Cowboys fans cannot wait to have him back on the field.