Brandin Cooks has played with a lot of impressive quarterbacks throughout his NFL career. But as Cooks prepares to join the Cowboys, the wide receiver thinks Dak Prescott will be on a whole other level.

Dallas traded for Cooks from the Houston Texas this offseason. Alongside CeeDee Lamb, Cooks will be one of Prescott’s main targets. As the two get acclimated to each other, Cooks seems excited to be catching passes from a player as talented as Prescott, via Jon Machota of The Athletic.

“I’ve been around some great ones,” Cooks said. “We’ve been throwing, and I got to tell you, that guy can sling that ball. He’s special.”

Cooks has been in the NFL since 2014. He played with Drew Brees on the New Orleans Saints. He spent a year with Tom Brady on the New England Patriots. He played with Matthew Stafford on the Los Angeles Rams. Overall, Cooks knows what strong quarterback play looks like.

While it’s early in their development, he sees something special in Prescott.

Dak Prescott has been Dallas’ starting quarterback since 2016. Over 97 starts, he has thrown for 24,923 yards, 166 touchdowns and 65 interceptions. Prescott is a two-time Pro Bowl and the overall catalyst for the Cowboys’ offense.

Last season, the Cowboys ranked 11th in total offense, averaging 354.9 yards per game. With Brandin Cooks – who has surpassed 1,000 receiving yards in three of the past five years – now in the fold, Dallas is only expecting their offense to improve.

The Cowboys clearly believed in Cooks when they traded for him. After catching some passes from him, Cooks believes in Prescott to help lead Dallas to victory.