Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

The Dallas Cowboys made a big move to their offensive staff by parting ways with offensive Kellen Moore, and while new offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer will not be calling plays, that will be head coach Mike McCarthy, Schottenheimer opened up on the vision the coaching staff has for the offense under Dak Prescott.

“We wanna play physical, fast and to make everyone cover the entire field,” Brian Schottenheimer said, via Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. “I want us to be able to play fast… It’s been a grind [but] it’s been fun. As you guys know, the system’s not broken. It’s not broken. They’ve won a lot of games here. Mike’s been around for that.”

Schottenheimer wants to put a lot of pressure on defenses, but will not radically change things from what Kellen Moore was doing.

Brian Schottenheimer was promoted from an analyst role to the offensive coordinator job. Mike McCarthy will be calling plays, as noted above. This is a role he is very familiar with, as he spent the majority of his time with the Green Bay Packers calling plays.

With Kellen Moore as offensive coordinator, the Cowboys scored the fourth-most points in the league in 2022, so it makes sense that Schottenheimer and McCarthy do not want to radically change things heading into the 2023 season.

It will be interesting to see how Dak Prescott fares with McCarthy calling plays, and how different the offense will be in the 2023 season. The Cowboys have the roster to succeed on offense, and they hope to improve on that side of the ball with the changes on their coaching staff.