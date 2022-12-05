By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The Dallas Cowboys showed no mercy at all at the Indianapolis Colts Sunday night in a brutal 54-19beatdown of the visitors in Arlington. And among the main figures in the Cowboys’ victory was running back Tonny Pollard, who put on a show, particularly on the ground.

Pollard led all players in the game with 91 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns on 12 carries. He also added 15 receiving yards on two catches and three targets. Dallas has seen Pollard become a big-play threat on the field, as evidenced by the fact that after he further laid waste on the Colts’ defense with a 30-yard rushing score in the fourth quarter, he successfully established himself as the only running back in Cowboys history to have at least five touchdowns going for at least 30 yards each, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

Tony Pollard now has 5 TD of 30+ yards this season, the most in a season by a running back in Cowboys franchise history.

That fourth quarter was a period to remember for the Cowboys. Dallas absolutely bludgeoned Indianapolis in that quarter for 33 unanswered points. The Cowboys’ offense was relentless, while their defense was unforgiving, forcing one turnover after another.

Pollard could have yet another big play in store for the Cowboys up next in Week 14 against the lowly Houston Texans at home. For one, the Texans have one of the worst defenses against the run in the NFL, entering Week 13 last in the league with 168.6 rushing yards allowed power game and 28th overall with 4.9 yards surrendered per carry.