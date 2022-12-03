By Brendan Smith · 3 min read

The Indianapolis Colts will travel to take on the Dallas Cowboys in the Sunday Night Football game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Colts-Cowboys prediction and pick, laid out below.

Indianapolis has already switched head coaches, firing Frank Reich in favor of Jeff Saturday. After a victory in Saturday’s first game, Indianapolis has lost twice in a row to drop to 4-7-1. Somehow, the team finds themselves in second place in the AFC South.

Dallas has surged to 8-3, second place in a vaunted NFC East division. Mike McCarthy has drawn the favor of the fan base this season, and the team has won four of their last five games. The only blemish lately has been an overtime loss to Green Bay.

Here are the Colts-Cowboys NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Colts-Cowboys Odds

Indianapolis Colts: +10.5 (-115)

Dallas Cowboys: -10.5 (-105)

Over: 43.5 (-115)

Under: 43.5 (-105)

Why The Colts Could Cover The Spread

Matt Ryan is back at quarterback for Indianapolis, and things have gone about as you would expect. Ryan has completed 68.8 percent of his passes for 2,642 yards with 11 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Ryan has also rushed for a touchdown. Jonathan Taylor leads the team with 779 rushing yards and four touchdowns, battling through injuries to star. The Colts have totaled 1,196 rushing yards and seven touchdowns as a team.

Michael Pittman, Jr. leads the team with 739 receiving yards and has caught two touchdown passes. Parris Campbell and Jelani Woods are tied for the team lead with three touchdown catches. Campbell ranks second with 454 receiving yards. Rookie Alec Pierce is averaging 15.1 yards per reception, also hauling in a touchdown. Indianapolis has averaged 15.8 points per game, which ranks 30th in the league.

Indianapolis’ defense has been solid, ranking 11th by allowing 20.3 points per game. Yannick Ngakoue leads the team with eight and a half sacks and DeForest Buckner is second with five and a half. The Colts have registered 31 sacks as a team, while Dallas has surrendered just 14.

Why The Cowboys Could Cover The Spread

Dak Prescott is playing like a star, completing 68.1 percent of his passes for 1,393 yards with 10 touchdowns and six interceptions. Prescott has also rushed for a touchdown in his six games. Tony Pollard has overtaken Ezekiel Elliott as the team’s main running back, leading the team with 761 yards, and ranking second with six rushing touchdowns. Elliott leads the team with seven rushing touchdowns and ranks second with 577 rushing yards. Dallas has rushed for 1,531 yards and 15 touchdowns as a team.

CeeDee Lamb leads the team with 857 receiving yards and five touchdowns. Dalton Schultz ranks second with three touchdown catches. Pollard has hauled in two touchdowns as has reserve tight end, Jake Ferguson. Dallas’ potent offense ranks seventh in the league with 25.4 points scored per game.

Dallas’ defense has been the key to their success, allowing 17.0 points per game, which ranks second in the league. The Dallas pass rush has totaled 45 (!!!) sacks this season, led by 12 from Micah Parsons. Indianapolis’ offensive line has more holes than swiss cheese, allowing 43 sacks. Trevon Diggs leads the team with three interceptions, and Indianapolis has thrown 11. Diggs has been out of practice with an illness. The pass rush should neutralize any threat from the inept Indianapolis offense.

Final Colts-Cowboys Prediction & Pick

I am begging you, do something else with your Sunday night! The world should not be punished with another Indianapolis primetime game.

Final Colts-Cowboys Prediction & Pick: Dallas -10.5 (-105), under 43.5 (-105)