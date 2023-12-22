It has been night and day for Tony Pollard.

Mike McCarthy and Dak Prescott need all the firepower if they want a shot at the Super Bowl come February. Air attacks are good but the Dallas Cowboys' ground operations have also been decent. Tony Pollard has been manning the fort and constantly delivered. His performance against the Buffalo Bills may have proved how much he has grown that one may forget that he suffered an injury back in January. Now, it looks like he is slowly easing back into his prime form, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

“I would say it's a night and day difference. You think you're good. You think you're all the way back until you're actually out there making plays, full speed, feeling it. Once you get a feel for it and get your feet under you, then you start to realize, ‘Oh, so I may have lost a little right there.' But I'm picking it back up,” the Cowboys running back said.

Mike McCarthy has not been exposing Tony Pollard too much. A lot of it has to do with erring the side of caution such that he does not get injured. But, he still puts up decent numbers for the Cowboys. Just recently, he led the team with 11 carries which got them 52 rushing yards. They may have lost to the Bills but at least he got his groove back.

The Cowboys will need more versatility heading into their next matchup. Dak Prescott's squad would not want to get outgunned by Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins.