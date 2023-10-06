Tony Pollard and the Dallas Cowboys offense have gotten off to a strong start to the 2023 season. Pollard suffered a brutal injury to his leg in the Cowboys' divisional round loss to the San Francisco 49ers a year ago; however, he has since recovered and reaffirmed his position as an important part of the Dallas offense to open up 2023.

The Cowboys will next take the field against those same 49ers, who currently sit at an impressive 4-0 on the 2023 season.

49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks recently spoke on what he's seen from Tony Pollard thus far in 2023 coming off of the injury.

“To be quite honest, I can't even tell he had an injury,” said Wilks, per Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News. “That's how well he is running the ball. So yes, he does look explosive and he's doing some good things. He can take it the distance, he can run in between the tackles.”

Pollard has been Dallas' leading rusher in each of its first four games to open up the season. His season high for a game occurred in Dallas' surprising Week Three loss to the Arizona Cardinals, in which Pollard took 23 carries for 122 yards.

The Cowboys will need Pollard to be just that good if not better when they return to face the 49ers in Week Five. The 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles are currently the only two undefeated teams in the NFC, with Dallas trailing right behind them at 3-1.

The contest is set to kick off at 8:20 PM ET from Santa Clara.