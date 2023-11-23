Dallas Cowboys backup running back Rico Dowdle has been upgraded to available after dealing with an ankle injury.

The Dallas Cowboys have received an injury update on running back Rico Dowdle. He's now available to play against, after having a limited practice week due to an ankle injury, per Ian Rapoport at NFL Network.

Dowdle has served as the backup to Tony Pollard for much of the season, having his best season in the NFL with 235 yards and one touchdown on 55 carries. He was able to carve out a role for himself in training camp after patiently waiting behind Pollard and Ezekiel Elliot the previous two seasons.

Quarterback Dak Prescott and the Cowboys have seen tremendous success in the passing game this season, so the running backs have virtually been used as complimentary pieces to the offense. In terms of the stat sheet, they don't have a “star” running back, which may be because their offense is built for air yards. Dowdle can expect something close to his usual role against the Washington Commanders.

Dowdle averages around six carries a game and has a limited passing-catching role. His best outing this season had him post 79 yards on the ground and one touchdown. In a backup role, there's always inconsistency, because the success of the starter partially plays a part, so Dowdle's numbers are variable.

Dallas will look to continue its streak after winning back-to-back games against the New York Giants and Carolina Panthers. They've had success against teams under .500, so the Commanders matchup is a favorable one for the Cowboys. They'll host Washington on Thanksgiving day in the NFL's annual holiday slate.