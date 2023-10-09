Any Super Bowl hype that was surrounding the Dallas Cowboys was emphatically wiped out of the atmosphere following their dismal effort versus the San Francisco 49ers. There were turnovers and defensive lapses galore in what was a troubling reminder that Jerry Jones' team still has a long way to go before becoming legitimate contenders. Even the bright spots of the contest have been stained by misfortune.

Pro Bowl kick and punt returner KaVontae Turpin, whose 26-yard touchdown represented the peak of an otherwise torturous Sunday evening for Dallas, “is believed to have suffered a high-ankle sprain” in the 42-10 loss, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The recovery timetable for such an injury tends to be a month or longer, but an MRI will tell the whole story.

Turpin flashed the speed that earned him an invite to Las Vegas last season when he scored the Cowboys' only touchdown against the Niners in the second quarter. The dynamic play made it a 14-7 game and gave fans false hope that a comeback could be on the horizon. He incurred the ankle injury before halftime and was ruled out for the rest of the game.

Dallas needs all the playmakers it can get right now, as the offense has yet to really find its groove. Dak Prescott struggled profusely and also injured his finger, Tony Pollard is off to a sluggish start and CeeDee Lamb is largely being contained by defenses. An explosive athlete who can give the Cowboys favorable field position on special teams is more important than ever.

Fans are desperate for some good news, as Sunday's distress spills over into the new week.