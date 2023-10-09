Much like how April showers bring May flowers, a Dallas Cowboys loss brings a loud, laughter-filled rant from Stephen A. Smith. And oh BOY did the ‘Boys bring Stephen A. some material in their humiliating 42-10 defeat to the San Francisco 49ers.

The Cowboys dropped their second game in three weeks by getting absolutely obliterated by the 49ers. Dak Prescott and the offense played horribly while Brock Purdy looked better than ever. In the week before the game, Smith predicted that the Cowboys would get exposed by the championship-contending 49ers, calling the matchup between the San Francisco offense and Dallas defense “tantilazing” — not tantalizing. Molly Qerim tries to correct his pronunciation to no avail.

Then, Stephen A. said that Prescott will also throw two interceptions — one of which will occur at a critical moment — as Dallas won’t be able to attack San Fran's defense with a steadier attack due to its stellar front seven. Making Prescott throw more, he said, will spell trouble.

.@stephenasmith is predicting Dak throws 2 INTs this weekend vs. the 49ers 🫣 pic.twitter.com/aOybjeGz3Z — First Take (@FirstTake) October 4, 2023

Well, Prescott delivered and then some. After opening the second half by leading a drive that ended with a field goal, putting the Cowboys down by just 11 with most of the second half left, Prescott threw an interception on three consecutive drives. The 49ers went on to score on touchdown on the drives following the first two, as well as after the field goal, putting the game out of reach.

Smith fired up his phone and filmed himself laughing at the Cowboys and Prescott, as is tradition when Dallas loses.

“I was making this video after it was proven that I was right when I said Dak Prescott was gonna throw two interceptions,” Smith shouted. “And guess what? Before I had a chance to finish the video — before I had a chance to pass gas — it was three!”

The Cowboys still have a better chance than most teams to make the playoffs but at this point, it's looking like they won’t be able to make a playoff run. Unless they can turn these bad moments into momentum that propels them forward, they’re going to go home before the conference championship again.

Well, how 'bout them Dallas Cowboys?