RUMOR: Bills among top challengers to Cowboys in Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes

The NFL trade deadline has passed, but that doesn’t mean that teams are done making upgrades to their roster. With that in mind, the player most teams are going to be looking to add to their teams is Odell Beckham Jr., who remains a free agent after tearing his ACL in Super Bowl LVI with the Los Angeles Rams. Right now, the Dallas Cowboys are one of his top suitors, but it looks like they may have some serious competition from the Buffalo Bills.

The Cowboys wide receiver corps hasn’t panned out as expected this season, and while they are 6-2, they could clearly use some more pass catching help on offense, making them an unsurprising suitor for Beckham. While they may be the front-runner right now, though, they will have some serious competition for his services, with the Bills emerging as a surprise candidate to land the talented wideout.

From @GMFB: The #Cowboys will be in it for Odell Beckham Jr, #Packers RB Aaron Jones had inconclusive X-Rays on his ankle and more imaging is coming, and #Bills QB Josh Allen is in “slight pain” with his elbow. pic.twitter.com/nv1LRVlzRy — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 7, 2022

Rapoport names a few teams along with the Bills, such as the Kansas City Chiefs and two of Beckham’s former teams in the Rams and New York Giants. Still, the fact that he spoke extensively about the Cowboys signals that they are a legit suitor for Beckham, and while there’s not a true frontrunner right now, it may very well end up being Dallas if things stay the same for them over the next month or so.

For now, there are a ton of teams circling around Beckham waiting for him to make a free agent decision, and it doesn’t really look like a clear cut picture has emerged for his free agency. We saw how Beckham’s midseason free agency played out last season, and it looks like there may be a similar situation unfolding this season.

Whatever ends up happening, whichever teams lands Beckham will likely be receiving a talented wide receiver who could help their Super Bowl quest this season, which is why the stakes for his signing are so high.