Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes set to start amid news of WR’s return from injury

The NFL trade deadline didn’t bring a huge amount of movement at the wide receiver spot, though a few did change teams. Still, the wide receiver market could get pretty lively soon. Odell Beckham Jr. is expected to be back in action soon.

Beckham tore his ACL in the Super Bowl last year but is expected to be fully cleared soon, according to Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer. A bidding war could soon come for the veteran wideout as numerous teams try add talent for a playoff push.

Odell Beckham Jr. has teased a return to the New York Giants on Twitter and the team could really use some wide receiver help. He recently said that he would love to see the team thrive again amid their 6-2 start to the season. Still, other teams seem more likely to be the playoff threats and Beckham will likely look to maximize his chances of winning another ring.

The Los Angeles Rams, who Beckham won the Super Bowl with last year, could look to bring him back and the Dallas Cowboys are very interested in signing him. The Green Bay Packers and Baltimore Ravens have star quarterbacks that could use more help at the receiver spots, too.

Although injury concerns come with any potential Odell Beckham Jr. addition, the impact he can have on a team’s morale and offense is serious. In 14 games last year with the Rams and Cleveland Browns, he tallied 537 yards, 44 catches an five touchdowns last season.