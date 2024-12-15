The Dallas Cowboys improved to 6-8 on Sunday afternoon, defeating the struggling Carolina Panthers by a 30-14 final score; the Panthers fell to 3-14.

But with a postseason spot all but assured to go unclaimed for the Cowboys this season, All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons is looking toward the future and understands the nature of the business.

He's aware that it's a possibility that he's not back with Dallas next season (or could be traded) given the fact that he has yet to sign a new contract, but said there aren't any hard feelings.

“I understand how that business side goes. There are no hard feelings in this business, whether I'm here or anywhere else,” he said per Jon Machota via X. “Obviously I've stated that I want to be here. But at the end of the day, I understand the business side. “I've put in a lot of work, I've played hard too, so obviously if sides can't agree to those type of things, it happens like that.

But I'm just happy to be here. I'm just gonna keep playing hard while I'm here. If I'm here for the next 5-6 years, I'm gonna keep playing hard then too. Ain't nothing really gonna make a difference, Micah is gonna play hard.”

Parsons and the Cowboys return to AT&T Stadium to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next Sunday.

Will Micah Parsons be back with the Cowboys?

While the sight of seeing Parsons in another NFL uniform may seem unfathomable for Dallas fans, Dallas CEO Stephen Jones didn't exactly sound open to the idea of letting Parsons play elsewhere.

“Obviously we're totally all in on Dak and CeeDee, but after that, then you still shape things, including Micah. But Micah's a great player. You don't do well in this league letting guys like Micah, usually, leave the house,” Jones said.

Parsons, who was named the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2021, has played his entire career with the Cowboys.