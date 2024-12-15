Dallas Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones made some interesting comments about the future of the team's players, particularly Micah Parsons, amid a disappointing season.

Although Dallas signed quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb to contracts totaling $376 million before the season, Jones seemed to indicate the team's strategy of committing big-dollar deals to star players may change soon.

“Obviously we're totally all in on Dak and CeeDee, but after that, then you still shape things, including Micah. But Micah's a great player. You don't do well in this league letting guys like Micah, usually, leave the house,” Jones said, via NFL.com's Ian Rapoport.

When asked if Parsons could be traded, Jones, while not outright guaranteeing it, said he could not “imagine a scenario where he's not wearing a star on his helmet.”

Cowboys heading toward potential top-10 pick after 2024 season

The Dallas Cowboys, as they do most years, entered the 2024 season with championship aspirations. Unfortunately, things, as they do most years, didn't quite work out that way for the Cowboys.

After a 33-17 season-opening road win vs. the Cleveland Browns, Dallas hosted the New Orleans Saints in Arlington for the first Cowboys home game of the season. At AT&T Stadium, the Saints demolished Dallas, as New Orleans averaged 7.7 yards per play and intercepted Prescott twice in a 44-19 blowout.

The Cowboys lost the following week — at home again — to the Baltimore Ravens before rebounding with two consecutive road wins. But upon returning back to the Lone Star State, the Cowboys were embarrassed by the Detroit Lions; Detroit walloped Dallas 47-9 as the Cowboys turned the ball over five times.

That loss to Detroit would serve as the first of five consecutive losses, a streak during which Prescott suffered a season-ending hamstring injury. With Cooper Rush as the starter, the Cowboys were able to pick up a pair of wins vs. Washington and the Giants, the latter of which was Dallas's first home win of the season, but it came far too late to save the Cowboys' season.

As it stands now, the Cowboys are 5-8 and have, according to the NFL Playoff Picture tool, less than a 1% chance of making it into the postseason. Dallas is 13th in the NFC, only ahead of the Chicago Bears, Carolina Panthers, and Giants.

That should make Dallas turn its attention to the NFL Draft, where the team could have a pick in the top 10 if things break right for them over the final four weeks of the regular season. The Cowboys are currently slated to pick 12th as a result of a three-way tiebreaker with the Saints and Cincinnati Bengals.

To end the 2024 season, the Cowboys play three teams currently projected to make the playoffs — the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Eagles, and Commanders — as well as the increasingly tough-to-play Panthers.