Training camp around the NHL will begin in earnest rather soon. And with it marks a shifting of the tide in terms of offseason moves. Instead of signing outright contracts, teams prefer to hand out professional tryout agreements and give players the chance to earn their spots. On Wednesday, the Arizona Coyotes were the latest team to dip into the PTO market.

The Coyotes signed 11 players to professional tryout agreements, the team announced. Among those signed was defenseman Olli Juolevi, a former fifth-overall pick of the Vancouver Canucks.

Things have not gone to plan for the 25-year-old blueliner in the NHL. Juolevi has played just 41 games in the league so far. Vancouver drafted the Finnish defenseman in 2016, but he didn't make his debut until 2020-21. Even then, he played just 23 games before being traded to the Florida Panthers.

Juolevi last played in the NHL in 2021-22. He skated in 10 games for a Panthers team that went on to have their best season in team history. However, the 25-year-old was placed on waivers midseason. The Detroit Red Wings picked him up and he played eight games for the Winged Wheel.

This past season saw him play for the AHL's San Diego Gulls, and affiliate of the Anaheim Ducks. In 38 games, Juolevi scored one goal and 14 points. The Gulls finished last in the AHL, finishing on 43 points.

The Coyotes are the latest team attempting to extract the potential previously seen in Juolevi. If he can break camp with the team, he'll play his first game with the Coyotes on October 13 against the New Jersey Devils in New Jersey.