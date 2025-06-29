The NHL Draft has come and gone, and free agency begins on July 1. Selecting prospects and signing veterans to new contracts aren't the only ways in which an NHL team can add talent. There is also the trade market at the disposal of teams across the league. There have already been some big-name NHL trades so far this offseason, but check out the gallery to see which superstars are the most likely candidates to be traded.

Bowen Byram, Buffalo Sabres

Bowen Byram was drafted fourth overall in 2019 by the Colorado Avalanche. He started to live up to his potential and show flashes of greatness by the time the team won their third Stanley Cup in 2022. However, the Avalanche were forced to trade their young defenseman in exchange for much-needed center depth in the form of Casey Mittelstadt last year.

Byram's fit with the Buffalo Sabres has been questioned, but he had a career year in his first full season with the team. The Avalanche are one of many teams with reported interest in the former fourth overall pick. Byram had 31 assists last season, so re-pairing him with arguably the best defenseman in the NHL, Cale Maker, would be a lot of fun.

Marco Rossi, Minnesota Wild

Marco Rossi has been in trade rumors for a while now, and those rumors were enhanced when he struggled late in the season for the Minnesota Wild. Despite the postseason struggles that saw Rossi skating with the fourth line, the center still had a massive campaign. Rossi collected 60 points last season, and he is still just 23 years old. The Wild need center depth, but they will likely seek out a trade for Rossi, nonetheless.

Erik Karlsson, Pittsburgh Penguins

After 16 straight postseason appearances, including three Stanley Cup Finals, the Pittsburgh Penguins have missed the playoffs in three straight seasons. The team has been hesitant to blow things up, largely because of the presence of franchise legend Sydney Crosby, but they may have no choice but to make some rebuilding moves this offseason.

While it would be hard to believe that they would ever trade Crosby, Erik Karlsson is one of many players who could be on the move. Karlsson is willing to waive his no-trade clause if the right fit presents itself.

Jonathan Marchessault, Nashville Predators

After drafting Brady Martin fifth overall in the 2025 NHL Draft, Jonathan Marchessault has become expendable. The Nashville Predators would be smart to shed a long-term commitment as they try and get younger after a 30-44-8 season. The Predators brought in veteran talent last offseason, but they are likely to get rid of it this go around. Marchessault scored 42 goals just two seasons ago.

JG Pageau, New York Islanders

The New York Islanders have already traded Noah Dobson. Now that No. 1 pick Matthew Schaefer has been brought in as the future of the franchise, even more moves could be made. JG Pageau is the next player who could be dealt. Pageau does have a 16-team no-trade clause, but he'd likely be open to the idea of playing for a contender during the last season of his contract.

Pageau has surpassed 30 points in each of the last four seasons. A haul for the center won't be as massive as it was for Dobson, but the former Ottawa Senator could still net a solid trade package.