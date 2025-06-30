The National Hockey League and the Players' Association recently agreed on a new Collective Bargaining Agreement. That means there will be no work stoppage, most importantly, but it could have other ramifications. More NHL expansion could be on the way soon, with Austin, Texas, as a potential landing spot. Daily FaceOff's insider Frank Seravalli reported on expansion on Monday.

“The League, which informed interested parties that the expansion fee is a tidy $2 billion, updated the Board of Governors at their annual June meeting on Wednesday prior to the Draft. The four cities shared with the BOG are Atlanta, Houston, Indianapolis, and New Orleans,” Seravalli reported.”

He continued, “The fifth one is Austin, Texas, according to sources, and that entry has generated buzz. Not only is it an exploding, affluent market full of transplants with a built-in geographic rival – but it’s also the only one where the NHL can be the first major pro sports league in town, which has been a huge part of their success beating others to the punch in Vegas.”

The most successful NHL expansion story has been the Vegas Golden Knights. They were the first professional team there, immediately made the Stanley Cup Final, and have been competitive ever since. On the other hand, the Seattle Kraken have struggled on the ice under the same rules as Vegas.

Ownership will be important no matter which cities land the newest NHL expansion teams. With the incredible industry in Austin, getting a rich owner willing to spend feels likely. Another question would be about their fan base, with the Dallas Stars less than 200 miles away.

If NHL expansion happens soon, they will be the first American league to crack the 32-team threshold. NBA expansion could come soon, but they are only at 30 teams right now. Would you be an Austin hockey fan?