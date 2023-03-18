Arizona Coyotes fans watched for years as Shane Doan led the team and established himself as a team legend. Now, the team may once again see the name Doan on the back of Coyotes jerseys in the near future.

The Coyotes have signed Shane’s son, Josh Doan, to a three-year entry-level contract. The Coyotes drafted the 21-year-old Doan in the second round of the 2021 NHL Draft. Josh will report to the team’s AHL affiliate, the Tucson Roadrunners.

“I’ve been wrapped in this logo since zero,” Josh Doan said after signing his contract. “It’s the next step and a move in the right direction. I’m obviously super excited about it.”

Doan played two seasons at Arizona State University, where he was around a point-per-game player in both seasons. Prior to that, the 21-year-old spent two seasons with the Chicago Steel in the United States Hockey League.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

His father Shane played his entire career with the Coyotes. He leads the team in goals (402), assists (570), points (972) and games played (1,540). These days, Shane Doan is the chief hockey development officer for the team.

“You get excited about the opportunity to have him chase his dream and kind of do what he wants,” Shane said last summer. “As a dad, yeah, without a doubt [it’s exciting] when your son kind of moves on to the next level. There’s always an element of excitement, of the unknown.”

The Coyotes are currently in the running to win the NHL Draft Lottery this season. Winning the lottery could allow the Coyotes to build their future around the younger Doan and a franchise-altering talent in Connor Bedard.