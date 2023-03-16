The 2023 NHL Draft takes place at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee on June 28 and 29. For teams in the Connor Bedard sweepstakes, an even earlier date is marked on their calendar.

The 2023 NHL Draft Lottery will take place on May 8, the NHL announced on Wednesday. ESPN will televise the event in the United States as a standalone show starting at 7 PM eastern. Canadian viewers can watch on Sportsnet and TVAS.

The NHL Draft Lottery will determine the order of the first 16 picks of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. Non-playoff teams, as well as teams who own a non-playoff team’s first-round pick, are eligible for the lottery.

Whoever wins the first overall pick in this year’s draft has the right to select the most hyped hockey prospect in recent memory. Canadian forward Connor Bedard is the consensus top prospect for the 2023 NHL Draft, and for good reason.

Bedard has 125 points for the Western Hockey League’s Regina Pats in just 51 games this season. Furthermore, the 17-year-old turned in a record-breaking performance at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championships. He had nine goals and 23 points in nine games as Canada won Gold.

Top prospects in the 2023 NHL Draft have a chance to boost their stock a bit before the event. The NHL Scouting Combine will take place from June 4 to 10 in Buffalo, New York.

Playoff teams have their calendars marked, as well. The 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs begin on April 17. A tentative June 3 start date for the 2023 Stanley Cup Final was also announced on Wednesday as the league continued their annual general manager’s meeting.