Creighton basketball shocked the Huskies on Tuesday night.

The UConn basketball team has won two national titles in the past 10 years, but they have not beaten a ranked team away from home. They were hoping to change that on Tuesday night as they went up against #17 Creighton basketball. Unfortunately for the Huskies, the Bluejays were too much to handle, and Creighton ended up winning the game in blowout fashion.

UConn basketball is currently ranked #1 in the country and they had lost only two games before Tuesday. They came into their matchup with Creighton basketball as the favorites, but the Bluejays had other plans. The Huskies got out to a quick 11-3 start, but it was all Creighton after that.

Creighton dominated the game after going down early, and UConn was never able to make it close again. The Bluejays ended up winning the game 85-66 for their first ever win over the nation's #1 team. Creighton head Greg McDermott was proud of his team after the game.

“It's a historic game for our program,” Greg McDermott said after the game, according to an article from ESPN. “I told the team in the locker room, it's really a culmination of a lot of work by a lot of people over a long period of time to give these guys the opportunity to wear this uniform and play in front of the crowd we were able to play in front of tonight. We played a really good game and we beat an incredible team, a team that has a legitimate chance to win a national championship. But we're pretty good as well.”

McDermott is right. UConn is national title caliber team. They won it last year, and they are the current betting favorite to win it again this season. The Huskies also just beat #4 Marquette by nearly 30 points. The fact that his Creighton basketball team just blew them out is undeniably impressive.

“When I watched that Marquette-UConn game, I've got to admit I wasn't feeling warm and fuzzy about our chances,” McDermott said.

UConn had won 14 games in a row coming into this one. That streak is now over, and head coach Dan Hurley put the blame on bad coaching and bad playing.

“I do think we did a bad job coaching tonight, our players did a bad job playing, I did a bad job coaching,” Dan Hurley said. “Your huddles aren't going to be super energized when you haven't lost in two-plus months. … We were definitely stunned. This wasn't the game we expected, we knew this was a dangerous game and a quality opponent and one of the better teams in the country. But we didn't expect this to happen.”

The Huskies need to do something to fix their road struggles against ranked teams. The environment at Creighton made things tough on them.

‘When you're in your home gym, there's a feeling of confidence, and the fans were a huge part of that,” Steven Ashworth said. “Definitely a home-court advantage, and in that first half we got on a little bit of a heater.”

Not only was this win massive for Creighton basketball this season, but it just so happened to be Greg McDermott's 600th career win. It was an all around special night.

“First of all, I'm old, you've got to be in it a long time to coach enough games to do that, and I've coached at some good places, had some really good players play for me,” McDermott said. “This is one I'll never forget because of how it transpired and how good the team was we were playing. One of the best crowds we've ever had here, but as I said earlier, there's a lot of guys that have played for me here that have put us in a position to win a lot of games, because they sacrifice. Not everybody wants to play the game the way that we play it, unselfish and selfless, but we've got a group here that's pretty bought into that.”

After the game, UConn still holds a three game lead in the Big East standings over Creighton. Both teams have just four games remaining.