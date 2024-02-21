Creighton basketball makes epic program history after upsetting UConn

Creighton basketball just poured cold water all over the reigning national champions and hottest team in the country. The Bluejays were sensational from behind the 3-point line and shared the ball en route to earning an 85-66 upset win over the No. 1 UConn Huskies Tuesday night. If there was ever a reason for a court storming in the CHI Health Center, it was this historic occasion.

The decisive victory marks the first time Creighton has ever beaten a top-ranked team in the nation, according to CBS Sports insider Jon Rothstein. Omaha, Nebraska will not be sleeping much tonight, as this adrenaline high could be strong enough to last until March Madness.

Utah State transfer guard Steven Ashworth led the Blue Jays with 20 points and seven rebounds and center Ryan Kalkbrenner added 15 points to go with a whopping four blocks. Trey Alexander cannot be merely dismissed, though, as he scored 16 points on efficient 7-of-13 shooting. The Blue Jays survived a big night from UConn star Tristen Newton (27 points, 12 rebounds) and were a scorching 14-of-28 from 3-point land.

Creighton (20-7) should significantly improve upon its No. 15 ranking after achieving this first-time feat, continuing its climb up the Big East standings. The team is right behind second-place Marquette with four games remaining before postseason play starts. Longtime head coach Greg McDermott might not show it, but he should be amped up about this group's NCAA Tournament prospects.

Creighton basketball fans will celebrate this momentous triumph before their squad tries to extend its four-game winning streak on Saturday versus St. John's.