Ahead of Euro 2024, Portuguese defender Joao Cancelo has made a surprising claim, stating that the national team is not entirely reliant on the 39-year-old superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, reported by GOAL.
Despite Ronaldo celebrating his 39th birthday in February, he remains a pivotal figure for both club and country, finishing 2023 as the top male goalscorer worldwide with an impressive tally of 54 goals. However, Cancelo believes that while Ronaldo remains an essential player, Portugal's success does not solely hinge on him.
In an interview with Portuguese network RTP, Cancelo emphasized, “He is an important player and spent 15 years competing with Messi for the Ballon d’Or, but the peak of a footballer’s career is between the ages of 25 and 32. He is an important player for us, but the national team does not depend entirely on him.”
Although Ronaldo may have surpassed his peak, he is expected to play a significant role for Portugal in the upcoming Euro 2024 tournament in Germany. Notably, he emerged as the top scorer in the qualifying rounds, netting 10 goals for Portugal. However, Portugal boasts a wealth of attacking talent beyond Ronaldo, including Bruno Fernandes, Goncalo Ramos, Joao Felix, Bernardo Silva, and Rafael Leao.
What's next for Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of Euro 2024?
Looking ahead, Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Cancelo are among several Portugal players rested for the team's upcoming friendly against Sweden, with their focus set on the subsequent match against Slovenia. As Portugal prepares for the tournament, the team aims to capitalize on its collective talent while acknowledging Ronaldo's continued influence on the pitch.