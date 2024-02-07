In a fierce exchange of words leading up to their boxing superfight, Francis Ngannou has issued a bold warning to Anthony Joshua

In a fierce exchange of words leading up to their boxing superfight on March 8 in Riyadh, Francis Ngannou has issued a bold warning to Anthony Joshua, vowing to take his soul in the ring, reported by MMA Knockout.

Ngannou's fiery response comes in the wake of Joshua's earlier comments during an interview with DAZN on January 15. Joshua expressed that the fight holds immense personal significance for him, stating, “This fight is my everything: my soul, my spirit, my mind, my body. Right now I’m not thinking about any championship belts… You have to take someone's soul, you have to take their spirit. And I'm looking forward to the challenge for sure.”

Ngannou, known as “The Predator,” quickly countered Joshua's assertions in an interview on February 4, asserting, “Nothing is impossible, right? We don’t know the strength of Anthony Joshua… but we’re going to find out in two months. I’m going to be the one taking his soul.”

While the odds seem to favor Joshua, who is anticipated to secure a clear victory, Ngannou's resilience and unpredictability in the ring have garnered attention. The underdog status that Ngannou faced against Tyson Fury in late 2023 is echoed in this upcoming bout, with pundits and boxing legends, including Lennox Lewis, cautioning Joshua about the challenges posed by Ngannou.

Despite the warnings, Joshua has made it clear that he's no longer fixated on undisputed status, emphasizing, “I'm done with all that.” As the anticipation builds for the clash between these two heavyweight titans, the boxing world eagerly awaits the outcome on the much-anticipated fight night.