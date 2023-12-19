Not many cheat meals for Cristiano Ronaldo

In the twilight years of his illustrious career, Cristiano Ronaldo continues to defy age, showcasing a physique that stands as a testament to his commitment to health and fitness, reported by GOAL. The 38-year-old football legend, known for his discipline both on and off the pitch, recently unveiled the secrets behind his remarkable form, shedding light on his diet and favorite foods.

Renowned for his clean eating habits, Ronaldo adheres to a meticulous diet crafted by his personal dietician, a partnership that dates back to his Real Madrid days. His routine involves consuming six small meals a day, spaced out every three to four hours. This nutritional strategy, combined with workouts, enables Ronaldo to maintain explosive muscles and a low fat mass while catering to the rapid metabolism demanded by elite athletes.

The Portuguese superstar's diet is a symphony of rich proteins, wholegrain carbs, fruits, and vegetables. Lean proteins such as fish and chicken, along with healthy fats like olive oil and avocados, form the cornerstone of his nutritional regimen. Notably, Ronaldo abstains from artificially sugary foods, red meat, alcohol, and aerated drinks, showcasing a serious commitment to his health and performance.

Among Ronaldo's favorite dishes is the classic Portuguese delight, Bacalhau à Brás, featuring shredded salty cod, onions, diced fried potatoes, and scrambled eggs. His palate also delights in fresh fish varieties like tuna, sea bass, swordfish, and sea bream. Cod fish holds a special place in his heart, always consumed in its healthiest form – fresh and never frozen. Chicken, called by Ronaldo as a magical food, rich in protein and low in fat, showcases his dietary choices.

As Cristiano Ronaldo continues to shine on the pitch and defy his age, his dietary choices remains a critical component of his enduring success.