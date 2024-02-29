Saudi Pro League sensation Cristiano Ronaldo is embroiled in controversy yet again, as he faces consequences for an alleged offensive gesture during a recent match between Al-Nassr and Al-Shabab.
The esteemed veteran, renowned for his stints with Manchester United and Real Madrid, orchestrated a remarkable victory for his side, contributing to a thrilling 3-2 win against their Riyadh adversaries in the Saudi Pro League encounter.
However, Ronaldo's jubilant response to Al-Shabab fans has stirred up a storm, with video evidence suggesting he made a provocative gesture, accompanied by chants of “Messi,” alluding to his historic rivalry with the Argentine maestro Lionel Messi.
Following the incident, the Disciplinary and Ethics Committee of the Saudi Arabia Football Federation (SAFF) swiftly handed down sanctions against the football icon. Ronaldo faces a ban from the upcoming fixture against Al-Hazm and a substantial fine of £4,190, with half of the amount allocated to the federation and the remainder to Al-Shabab to cover the costs of their complaint.
Despite Ronaldo's assertion that the gesture was a customary celebration in Europe, the committee's decision remains final, with no avenue for appeal.
This incident marks another chapter in Ronaldo's eventful tenure with Al-Nassr, which began in January 2023 after a dramatic departure from Manchester United. Earlier controversies, including a purported groin injury amidst similar chants, have kept him in the headlines.
Nevertheless, Ronaldo's impact on the pitch remains unparalleled, with his latest goal tally placing him atop the league's scoring charts with 22 goals, reaffirming his status as a footballing icon.
As Al-Nassr continues its pursuit of glory in both domestic and continental competitions, Ronaldo's contributions remain indispensable despite the occasional off-field distractions.