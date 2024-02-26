Cristiano Ronaldo apparently didn’t like hearing chants for his rival, Lionel Messi, in a Saudi Pro League match between his Al Nassr squad and Al Shabab. Following Al Nassr’s 3-2 win, where the 39-year-old superstar scored a penalty goal, rival supporters were chanting “Messi” at the legendary goal-scorer. That’s when Ronaldo seemingly broke out his “obscene gesture.”
“After the final whistle, social media videos captured Ronaldo cupping his ear before repeatedly pumping his hand forward in front of his pelvic area,” ESPN reported on Sunday. “The action appeared to be directed at the rival Al Shabab supporters.”
Several prominent Saudi media members are calling for the Saudi Pro League to investigate and potentially punish Cristiano Ronaldo for his actions.
This is also not the first time Ronaldo has seemingly made an obscene gesture to fans in Saudi Arabia. Almost a year ago, Ronaldo “appeared to grab his genitals while on his way to the dugout following the end of a league game against Al Hilal, which Al Nassr lost 2-0.”
Ronaldo is one of the most famous athletes in the world, boasting 622 million Instagram followers, which is the most on the platform, and 122 million more than Lionel Messi.
The Portuguese star has played at Al Nassr since 2022 after his second stint at Manchester United fell apart. Ronaldo has also played at Sporting CP in his home country, Real Madrid in Spain, and Juventus in Italy.
It was during Ronaldo’s 292 appearances for Real Madrid — the most with any of his clubs — that he developed a massive rivalry with Messi, who played for Los Blancos’ biggest rival, Barcelona. The pair faced off at least twice a season from 2009-18 in El Clasico, and often more than that in domestic cups and Champions League matches.
Despite Ronaldo having 55 more career goals (877 to 822) than Messi, the latter is widely regarded as the greatest of all time over his rival as well as past greats like Pele, Diego Maradona, and Johan Cruyff.