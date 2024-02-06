Explore Al Nassr's creative homage to Cristiano Ronaldo on his 39th birthday, compiling 39 angles of his 'Siuu' celebration in their jersey.

Al Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo's current football abode, spared no creativity in honoring the Portuguese maestro on his 39th birthday. In a fitting tribute, the Saudi club curated an exceptional post featuring 39 angles of Ronaldo's iconic ‘Siuu' celebration, symbolizing his enduring impact since donning the Al Nassr jersey. Ronaldo, who celebrated his birthday on Monday, received a flood of well-wishes from fans as the club's unique gesture captivated the football world.

Since Ronaldo arrived in the Middle East in late 2022 has been nothing short of sensational for Al Nassr. With an astonishing tally of 38 goals in just 44 matches, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has showcased his goal-scoring prowess and undiminished skill set. His remarkable achievements in 2023, including a staggering 54 goals for club and country, recently earned him three accolades at Dubai's Globe Soccer Awards.

We’re celebrating CR7’s 39th birthday with 39 'SIMs' 🤩🐐 pic.twitter.com/CfeIO5FAyd — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) February 5, 2024

Despite his stellar performances, Ronaldo was notably absent from the winners' circle in football's more renowned ceremonies, such as the Ballon d'Or and FIFA The Best. Nevertheless, his influence remains undeniable, and Al Nassr's unique birthday celebration encapsulates the reverence he commands within the football community.

Currently nursing an injury that sidelined him from a highly anticipated clash with Lionel Messi's Inter Miami, Ronaldo witnessed his side secure a resounding 6-0 victory. Even from a distance, his jubilant reaction underscored the team spirit and success he has fostered at Al Nassr.

As Ronaldo continues to make waves both on and off the pitch, Al Nassr's tribute is a testament to his indelible mark on the club and the football world. The ‘Siuu' celebration, now immortalized in 39 variations, symbolizes Ronaldo's enduring legacy and ongoing impact with Al Nassr.