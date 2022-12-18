By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

Th. Chicago Cubs have been busy this offseason. They made one of the biggest moves of the winter by agreeing to a deal with All-Star shortstop Dansby Swanson. Following that, they retained one of their key players from 2022 by re-signing Drew Smyly.

According to Jesse Rogers of ESPN, the Cubs and Smyly have agreed on a deal for the 2023 season. The 33-year-old lefty posted a 3.47 ERA in 106.1 innings last season, his first with Chicago. Although he isn’t a very hard thrower, he does a strong job of limiting walks and getting hitters to chase thanks to his cutter and curveball.

Drew Smyly will return to the Cubs and an improved roster. Prior to landing Swanson with a seven-year, $177 million deal, the Cubs signed former MVP Cody Bellinger, former All-Star reliever Brad Boxberger and Jameson Taillon, who will join Smyly and Marcus Stroman in the starting pitching rotation. Chicago is remaking its roster after trading away their championship core and is aiming to be competitive in the NL Central.

Although the Cubs lost out on All-Star catcher Willson Contreras, who signed with the rival St. Louis Cardinals, they are making some upgrades that should allow them to be more competitive in 2023 and beyond. Smyly will likely be further back in the rotation but should be a key player as Chicago tries to return to the postseason.