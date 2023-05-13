As the current MLB season moves forward, talks of a potential contract extension between the Chicago Cubs and right-hander Marcus Stroman have been heating up. Earlier this year, both parties actively discussed an extension, as Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun Times reported, and while no agreement was reached, the potential for a future deal remains alive.

Stroman, a key figure in the Cubs’ rotation, expressed his desire to remain with the team.

“I’ve been very vocal that I want to be here. I don’t want to make it to free agency,” Stroman revealed to Lee. “I love everything about the organization, from top to bottom. So, I would love to be a Cub for the rest of my career, sign one more deal and be done.”

Stroman’s performance this season certainly reinforces his value to the Cubs.

Delivering a solid 2.28 ERA over his first eight starts, he has demonstrated an impressive form, making it more likely that he will opt out of the final year and the remaining $21MM on his contract in 2024.

Over nine seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays, New York Mets, and now the Cubs, Stroman has achieved a rather pedestrian record of 69 wins and 70 losses, albeit a solid 3.56 ERA and over 1,000 strikeouts.

This season, he’s 2-3 with an ERA of 2.28 and 44 strikeouts in eight appearances.

Stroman’s six-pitch arsenal, including a four-seam fastball averaging 93 mph, a two-seam fastball at 92 mph, and a variety of off-speed pitches, has been a key factor in his success.

He’s particularly noted for his exceptional slider and his ability to consistently achieve outs through deceptive pitching.

Despite being smaller than the average starting pitcher (he’s listed at 5′ 8″, 180 lbs.), his athletic ability and tactical approach to the game have proved to be of significant value.

With Stroman’s proven track record, it will be interesting to see how contract extension discussions unfold in the coming months.