The Chicago Cubs are 17-17 as of Monday and have been able to hang around in the National League Central. The Cubs are now making another move that should have fans excited. The team is calling up Christopher Morel from the minors, per Jesse Rogers of ESPN.

‘The Cubs are calling up Christopher Morel who had a 1.156 OPS this season at Triple-A. Made his debut for them last year.’

Morel played 113 games for the Cubs last season, hitting .235 with 16 home runs and 47 RBI in a solid rookie campaign. Morel began the year in the minors but has posted a 1.156 OPS with a .330 batting average, 11 home runs, and 31 RBI to begin the season.

He was seen at Wrigley Field, and the official announcement came shortly after.

Not us awaiting official announcement that Christopher Morel is at Wrigley. 👀 Appreciate friend of the program @Ethan_Wiles10 for the point out. pic.twitter.com/q1PCAwLP2g — Cubs On Tap (@CubbiesOnTap) May 8, 2023

The Cubs also called up exciting prospect Matt Mervis recently, so the youth movement in Chicago is beginning with a ton of excitement. The offense in Chicago has gotten off to a hot start, and their ranks through the first six weeks are impressive:

Batting Average: 5th (.268)

On Base Percentage: 5th (.338)

Runs: 10th (168)

Home Runs: 11th (41)

Slugging Percentage: 9th (.424)

Ian Happ, Trey Mancini, and Cody Bellinger have all clobbered 16 or more home runs, and Bellinger and Happ are both hitting .300 on the season to the surprise of many.

The Cubs begin a three-game series with the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday. If Morel is in the starting lineup, the fans should give him a huge ovation after waiting far too long to see him return to the big-league club.