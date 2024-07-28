The Chicago Cubs are getting third baseman Isaac Paredes in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays, per ESPN. In return, Tampa Bay is getting Christopher Morel and two prospects.

The move is the latest in a series of transactions for Tampa Bay before the July 30 deadline. The Rays also sent reliever Jason Adam earlier on Sunday to San Diego, in return for several top farm prospects.

The Cubs are also trying to gain ground in the very tough race for the National League Central Division.

