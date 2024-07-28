The San Diego Padres are acquiring relief pitcher Jason Adam from the Tampa Bay Rays, per Fan Sided. Pitcher Dylan Lesko is going to Tampa Bay from San Diego in return, per ESPN. Outfielder Homer Bush Jr. and another prospect are also going to Tampa.

Adam's move to San Diego is pending a medical review, according to Fan Sided. The Padres are working hard to make a playoff push, and the team needed some help in their bullpen.

Adam is 4-2 this season with a 2.49 ERA. He has four saves. The reliever has struggled some in recent outings, with a 6.14 ERA in his last seven appearances.

The Padres clearly have a lot of faith in Adam. The team is moving three players in order to get him. Lesko and Bush are both seen as promising prospects in the farm system for San Diego, so Tampa Bay is getting some talented youth. A third prospect for the Rays has yet to be named at time of writing.

Padres looking for postseason

San Diego is 57-50 on the season. The team is second in the National League West, heading into Sunday's games. The club is just five and a half games behind the mighty Los Angeles Dodgers, so it was clearly not a surprise that the team would make moves ahead of the July 30 deadline.

Adam will bring a veteran arm to the Padres bullpen. The reliever has pitched since the 2018 season in Major League Baseball. He's moved around, playing with the Royals, Blue Jays, Cubs, Rays and soon the Padres.

Adam has 24 total saves in the league. Half of them came in the 2023 campaign, pitching for the Rays. The reliever isn't a day-to-day closer, but can fill that role if needed. Adam is respected for his versatility as a reliever and willingness to fill whatever role is needed on a club's roster. He's worked 47 innings so far in the 2024 season.

San Diego is in action on Sunday, playing the Baltimore Orioles at 1:35 Eastern.