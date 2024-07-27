The Toronto Blue Jays tried their best to develop right-handed pitcher Nate Pearson after selecting him 28th overall in the 2017 draft. However, the former top RHP prospect in the game has yet to pan out in the big leagues, so they shipped him out to the Chicago Cubs.

The Cubs acquired Pearson on Saturday afternoon, via ESPN's Jesse Rogers.

“The Toronto Blue Jays are trading reliever Nate Pearson to the Cubs, sources tell @JeffPassan and me,” Rogers reported.

Toronto got two minor-leaguers in return, via ESPN's Kiley McDaniel.

“Cubs trade LF Yohendrick Pinango in the deal, per sources,” McDaniel tweeted. “22 years old and in AA. Would need to be added to the 40-man this winter by Toronto to protect from the Rule 5 draft. SS Josh Rivera is the other player in the deal. A 2-for-1 deal, per source. Rivera is a 2023 third rounder from Florida. 23 and also in AA.”

While Rivera is projected to be more of a difference-maker, Pinango could also be a part-time outfielder once he's called up.

“Rivera is the better prospect, doesn't need to go on the 40-man until after the 2026 season,” McDaniel continued. “AA numbers aren't good but there's a lot of bad batted-ball luck baked in. For Pinango, you're hoping he's a LHH LF platoon bat. First on Rivera was @ArdenZwelling and @ShiDavidi.”

Pearson has a 5.21 career ERA and 101 strikeouts across 115.2 innings. This season has been especially rough for the 27-year-old, as he's turned in a 5.63 ERA and 1.550 WHIP in 40 innings.

Will Chicago fix him?

The Nate Pearson trade is a low-risk move for the Cubs

The remaining two-and-a-half months of the season will serve as an audition for Pearson in the Windy City, as the Florida native is on a one-year, $800,000 deal. Rivera and Pinango were Chicago's 23rd and 29th-ranked prospects, respectively, but the trade will be well worth it if Pearson improves and signs a new deal with the club.

Although the Cubs are out of contention at 49-56, they rank eighth in the league with a 3.73 team ERA. Pearson at his best could make the pitching staff even stronger, but he'll need to show why he was such a highly-regarded prospect.