Despite the Chicago Cubs missing the 2024 MLB Playoffs, there was a celebratory moment as pitcher Kyle Hendricks likely pitched his last start for the ball club. While the future of Hendricks is uncertain, what's true is an eye-opening statistic that encompasses the greatness of his career with Chicago.

According to Matthew Trueblood, he posted on X, formerly Twitter, that Hendricks is one of two pitchers in the playoff history “in which one team faced the minimum in defeating the other” which was in Game 6 of the NLCS against the Los Angeles Dodgers. In that outing, Hendricks struck out six, only allowing two hits in 7.1 innings to lead to the win.

Hendricks likely made his last start with the Cubs Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds where he had a nice outing throwing 7.1 innings while striking out two batters, allowing two hits, and zero unearned runs. He spoke after the contest about the feelings he experienced during the game according to ESPN.

“You feel it all, you feel all the emotions,” Hendricks said. “Just so, so lucky. And so happy. Just for the fans to give me that … part of me hates it. I hate all that attention, but at the end, I know I have to soak in these moments … I'm such a lucky guy.”

“I did not expect to be here after April and May,” Hendricks continued. “There are moments I should not have been on this team. Things happened a certain way where luckily they kept giving me opportunities.”

Cubs' Kyle Hendricks on future in baseball

Hendricks had a point where he went to the bullpen, but found a nice groove throughout the rest of the season. Cubs manager Craig Counsell would talk about that stint and how it challenged Hendricks.

“You have to get through that first part,” Counsell said. “Kyle did a heck of a job with it. I told a couple of our young players before the game that this is going to be a memorable day. You're going to remember this day.”

“Since the stint in the bullpen, he's turned this around,” Counsell continued. “The league cuts you no breaks. He was up to the challenge of having to be better.”

After Sunday, Hendricks' four-year extension runs out with the expectation that he doesn't return, though there is no doubt that he wants to keep pitching and if he had a choice, it would be for Chicago.

“If I had my choice, I would love to be a Chicago Cub,” Hendricks said. “But that's so tough. We have so many good, young arms coming up. In this game, you have to perform. I just didn't do it this year, I didn't have a great year, so there are ramifications for that. I could end up somewhere else.”

“The door isn't closed here,” Hendricks continued. “But it's most likely going to end up being someplace else.”

At any rate, the Cubs play the Reds in the season finale Sunday afternoon as going into the game, they have a 83-78 record which puts them second in the NL Central to the Milwaukee Brewers who won the division. One has to wonder if besides Hendricks if Chicago will change coaches, trade players, and more, but in any sense, they look to be better next year.