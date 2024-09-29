ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Reds-Cubs prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Reds Cubs.

The Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs conclude their 2024 season this Sunday at Wrigley Field in Chicago. The two teams were part of the four-team pack which unsuccessfully chased the Milwaukee Brewers all season long. None of those four teams — the Cardinals and Pirates alongside the Reds and Cubs — could sustain good baseball for any meaningful length of time. Among those four teams, the Cubs have to rate as the biggest disappointment. The Cardinals were underachievers, but the Cubs underachieved more in 2024. The reason is that Chicago's starting pitching was really good. Kyle Hendricks had a bounce-back year. Justin Steele was once again a high-level starter. Javier Assad was solid. Shota Imanaga was a superstar. All that pitching should have translated into a better season and a more improved record, but it didn't. The Cubs were extremely bad in hitting with runners in scoring position, their main flaw this season. Their bullpen also gave up a lot of leads and did not do its part to help the starting rotation. New manager Craig Counsell could not figure out a path to success, but it wasn't primarily his fault. His hitters and his relievers consistently failed, and there's only so much a manager can do when that is the case. Chicago needs roster upgrades with smart trades throughout the lineup in order to field a better roster for 2025.

Reds-Cubs Projected Starters

Hunter Greene vs. TBD

Hunter Greene (9-5) has a 2.83 ERA. Hunter Greene is an elite pitcher. His ERA shows that. However, Greene has not been able to stay consistently healthy. That will be his central challenge for 2025. If he can pitch the full season next year, Greene will give the Reds a chance to be good and make a real run at the National League wild card. Getting the most out of Greene over six full months is a necessity for the team and for the manager who is hired to replace David Bell next season.

Last Start: Sunday, September 22 versus the Pittsburgh Pirates: 3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 HR, 1 BB, 4 K

2024 Road Splits: 11 starts, 66 1/3 IP, 36 H, 16 R, 3 HR, 25 BB, 69 K

The Cubs are expected to go to a bullpen game for their season finale. None of their regular 2024 starters are scheduled to pitch on Sunday.

Here are the Reds-Cubs MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Reds-Cubs Odds

Cincinnati Reds: -1.5 (+146)

Moneyline: -126

Chicago Cubs: +1.5 (-176)

Moneyline: +108

Over: 7 (-122)

Under: 7 (+100)

How to Watch Reds vs. Cubs

Time: 3:20 p.m. ET/12:20 p.m. PT

TV: Bally Sports Ohio (Reds) / Marquee Sports (Cubs) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Reds Will Cover The Spread/Win

Hunter Greene is an ace-level pitcher who will want to end his season on a high note. Greene has elite stuff. The question is not whether he can pitch well; it is whether he can stay healthy. Expect Greene to dominate and end his 2024 season in style.

Why The Cubs Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Cubs just did shut out the Reds on both Friday and Saturday. No matter how well the Reds pitch, they might not hit well enough to win.

Final Reds-Cubs Prediction & Pick

The pitching matchup is in favor of the Reds, and moreover, Cincinnati just got shutout in back-to-back games. A lot of meaningless baseball games aren't worth betting on this Sunday, but Cubs-Reds might be the exception. Take Cincinnati.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Reds-Cubs Prediction & Pick: Reds -1.5