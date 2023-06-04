The Chicago Cubs have reportedly placed SP Justin Steele on the 15-day injured list with a forearm strain, per Jon Morosi of MLB Network. The move is retroactive to June 1st.

Steele, 27, is in the midst of a breakout season with Chicago. Steele's absence will likely impact the Cubs' trade deadline plans.

So far in 2023, Steele has recorded a quality 2.65 ERA and 1.059 WHIP to go along with 58 strikeouts compared to just 16 walks. He probably would have earned an All-Star nod had he avoided this injury.

The good news is that Steele's forearm strain is reportedly considered to be minor, per Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun Times.

“It was obviously really good news to hear there was just a mild strain in the muscle,” Steele said. “That’s what we wanted to hear. Everything’s headed in the right direction.”

Despite the success of Justin Steele and ace Marcus Stroman, who's also pitched extremely well in 2023, Chicago is still underperforming overall. The Cubs currently own a losing record and likely won't contend for a playoff spot this season. Nevertheless, Steele's performance has been encouraging. His presence in the rotation, once he returns, will give the Cubs a reliable starting pitcher.

It wouldn't be surprising to see Chicago offer him a contract extension soon if he continues performing at an impressive level. For now, Steele will focus on his rehab as he aims to return as soon as he can for the Cubs.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on his status as they are made available.