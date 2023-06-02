The Chicago Cubs are likely sellers at this year's MLB trade deadline. The NL Central is not the toughest division, with two teams just barely .500. However, Chicago is at the bottom of that division with a 24-31 record.

The Cubs have one of the best starting pitching options on the trade market in Marcus Stroman. Moving Stroman, who is having himself a fine 2023 season, could pay dividends for the Cubs.

Despite the benefits, Chicago may elect to hold on to their veteran starter. It all depends on the health of the other starters on their roster, according to The Athletic's MLB insider Ken Rosenthal.

Chicago left-hander Justin Steele left his start on Wednesday due to forearm tightness. He had an MRI on Thursday, which brought some hope that the injury is not as severe as potentially feared.

Rosenthal notes that if Chicago loses Steele for some time, the team could refrain from dealing the 32-year-old Stroman. Injuries all bring a “domino effect,” as Rosenthal put it. However, the MLB insider also noted the team could trade him regardless if he keeps up this current run of form.

“If Stroman remains among the league leaders in ERA, his value will soar, particularly in this pitching-starved environment,” Rosenthal wrote in The Windup, his weekly newsletter.

To this point, Stroman holds a record of 5-4 with a 2.59 ERA and 62 strikeouts. The Cubs veteran ranks sixth in the majors in ERA, and fourth in opponent batting average allowed with a .188 clip.

The Cubs look on track to miss the postseason for the third consecutive season. Only time will tell if Chicago believes the risk in trading Stroman outweighs the reward such a move would certainly bring.