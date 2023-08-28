Chicago Cubs outfielder Cody Bellinger is an NL MVP candidate this season amid an unbelievable resurgence in his first year playing at Wrigley Field. Bellinger's agent Scott Boras emphasizes that this is not a surprise, as the only reason that he struggled to end his career with the Los Angeles Dodgers was the fact that he was injured, reports USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

“He [Cody Bellinger] was hurt, plain and simple. He has surgery, and the Dodgers asked him to play with a 35% strength deficiency, and then with COVID, he was deprived of the expert medical treatment. He didn't have the shoulder strength. You don’t just go from a .900 OPS to a .500 OPS without understanding the impact of an injury. So, when he became a free agent, Cody told me, ‘I want to go to teams that know me the best, and I want go go where people understand me.'”

Scott Boras claims that the Dodgers weren't willing to let Cody Bellinger get the full treatment in recovering from shoulder surgery, and this resulted in his poor play. Ultimately, Bellinger has been able to make a full recovery, and the Cubs have reaped the rewards by making him the steal of MLB free agency.

Bellinger is looking like he did during his MVP campaign with the Dodgers, and potentially even better. Up to this point in the season, the Cubs center fielder is hitting .321 with 20 home runs and 75 RBIS. These numbers are after he missed a good portion of the start of the season with an injury, so they could be even more gaudy if he had been able to play a full year so far. Nevertheless, Bellinger is healthy now, and he will look to stay red-hot as the Cubs make a playoff push.