Cody Bellinger, now a member of the Chicago Cubs, is returning to Dodger Stadium for the first time since leaving the Los Angeles Dodgers last offseason. Despite his disappointing exit from the team that non-tendered him, Bellinger emphasized that he has nothing but good memories with the franchise and the fanbase.

Ahead of his return Friday as the Cubs visit the Dodgers, Bellinger shared his love for LA and his excitement to go back on the field where he played in the first six years of his major league career.

“The fans here showed me nothing but love for seven years, so I’m excited to go out and roam center field,” Bellinger said, per Dodger Insider.

It’s certainly nice to see Cody Bellinger showing appreciation to the Dodgers and the fanbase despite his departure. While he would have definitely wanted to have a better exit than what he had, the fact remains that he had the best moments of his career with the LA franchise.

Bellinger continues to struggle with the Cubs, but his production has improved a bit compared to his last season with the Dodgers. He enters Friday game slashing .238/.298/.405 with a .703 OPS. He has also already hit a pair of home runs as Chicago starts the 2023 campaign with a 6-5 record.

Sure enough, there is still plenty of time for Bellinger to improve his numbers and recapture his old form that once made him NL MVP. Perhaps playing in a familiar territory could help him regain some confidence and be dominant once again