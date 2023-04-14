Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Cody Bellinger is expected to make his return to Dodger Stadium on Friday. However, the former Los Angeles Dodgers’ MVP may have his homecoming delayed. Bellinger’s girlfriend is reportedly “due any day” with their second child, per Tony Andracki of the Marquee Sports Network.

Although fans want to see Cody Bellinger face his former team, family always comes first. It needs to be noted that nothing is imminent at this juncture. There’s still a decent chance of Bellinger suiting up on Friday night against the Dodgers.

Bellinger ultimately signed with the Chicago Cubs during the offseason after the Dodgers non-tendered him. He’s hoping to revitalize his career after struggling mightily over the past two seasons in LA. He had been regarded as one of the best players in baseball prior to the 2021 campaign.

So far in 2023, Cody Bellinger is slashing .238/.298/.405 with a .703 OPS and a pair of home runs. His numbers are far from ideal, but there’s plenty of time to get back on track.

In 2022, Bellinger hit just .210 with a forgettable .654 OPS. His defense and track record kept him in the lineup, but he began to lose playing time towards the end of the season. As a result, the Dodgers were forced to make an extremely difficult decision on him this past offseason.

At just 27-years old, Bellinger still could find his footing and return to All-Star form. Dave Roberts is rooting for Bellinger to do exactly that.

We will provide updates on Cody Bellinger’s status for Friday’s Dodgers-Cubs affair as they are made available.