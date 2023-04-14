Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Cody Bellinger is set to make his return to Dodger Stadium on Friday with the Chicago Cubs. Prior to the 2023 campaign, Bellinger had spent his entire big league career in LA with the Dodgers. Los Angeles ultimately decided to cut ties during the offseason with the centerfielder following a pair of down seasons in 2021 and 2022. Nevertheless, Bellinger enjoyed plenty of impressive moments with the team.

Without further ado, let’s take a look at Cody Bellinger’s five most memorable moments with the Dodgers.

5. Cody Bellinger’s first MLB hit

Cody Bellinger recorded his first MLB hit in the ninth inning of a game against the Giants in San Francisco. The hit itself was far from an eye-opening shot off the bat of Bellinger, as it went off the end of the bat against the Giants’ employed shift. The outfielder ultimately beat out the ground ball for the first of many hits with the Dodgers.

4. Bellinger’s 2018 NLCS

The Dodgers were defeated by the Boston Red Sox in the 2018 World Series. Cody Bellinger, however, played a pivotal role in LA even getting to the Fall Classic that season.

The surface numbers didn’t tell the entire story of how Bellinger’s 2018 NLCS truly went. He only hit .200 against the Milwaukee Brewers during the series which ended up going seven games. He was able to come through when it mattered most though, including a walk-off hit in Game 4 and a go-ahead home run in Game 7. Bellinger also made a number of tremendous defensive plays in the outfield during the series.

Cody Bellinger was named the NLCS MVP as a result. The Dodgers likely would’t have reached the World Series if it wasn’t for his heroics.

3. Belli vs. Yeli

Speaking of the Dodgers and Brewers, Cody Bellinger and Christian Yelich emerged as two of the best players in baseball during the late 2010’s. Their rivalry took the league by storm and provided must-watch baseball whenever Milwaukee played Los Angeles.

One particular series in Milwaukee highlighted both of their talent. Yelich and Bellinger both had clutch hits, home runs, and defensive plays during the series.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Unfortunately, neither player has been the same over the past couple of years. Yelich is still with the Brewers, but he’s not the same MVP-caliber superstar that he once was.

Regardless, the Belli vs. Yeli rivalry was exciting to witness.

2. Cody Bellinger wins the 2019 MVP

Cody Bellinger’s 2019 MVP campaign was a special season. No, the Dodgers didn’t win the World Series that year, but there was no denying the fact that Bellinger was a top-tier talent in the sport.

His final stat line was nothing short of jaw-dropping: .305/.406/.629 with a 1.035 OPS and 47 home runs. He added 115 RBIs and 15 stolen bases while playing Gold Glove-caliber defense.

In addition to winning the MVP award, Cody Bellinger was named to his second All-Star team and won both a Gold Glove and a Silver Slugger Award.

1. Bellinger’s 2020 NLCS Game 7 HR, Dodgers World Series win

2020 brought uncertainty not just to baseball, but to the entire world as a result of the pandemic. MLB was forced to stop their proceedings during spring training, but later started the season during the middle of the summer. The Dodgers shined during the 60-game regular season in 2020. They faced trouble with the Atlanta Braves in the NLCS though.

The Dodgers were batting in the bottom of the seventh in a 3-3 game in Game 7 of the NLCS against Atlanta. Los Angeles hadn’t won the World Series since 1988, so there was a sense of urgency for the team. Cody Bellinger stepped up to the plate with nobody on base and two outs. Although the Dodgers didn’t have a rally brewing, Bellinger didn’t care.

In a 2-2 count, the Braves pitcher left a fastball down the middle and Bellinger took advantage, sending a blast deep into the night. The home run, which was followed by an epic bat flip, gave the Dodgers a lead and they never looked back.

Los Angeles went on to win the World Series, cementing Bellinger’s status as a postseason hero for the franchise.